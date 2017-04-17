Firefighters rescue horse stuck in mud near West Palm Beach

NEAR WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – A horse had to be rescued when it got stuck in the mud, near West Palm Beach.

Firefighters worked to relieve the 25-year-old horse, named Skip. He managed to get stuck in the mud up to his belly, early Monday morning.

A veterinarian was able to get to the scene and sedate him while rescuers used hand tools and a pulley system to get him out.

Skip was later evaluated by the vet and is OK.

