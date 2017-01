MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A guinea pig was rescued, Wednesday, after the house it was in caught fire in Miramar.

Firefighters saved the guinea pig and treated it with a mini oxygen mask.

The family pet is expected to make a full recovery.

Flames broke out at the home near Southwest 35th Court and 63rd Avenue, Wednesday night.

The homeowners made it out safely.

