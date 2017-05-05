Firefighters rescue dog caught under fence

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a call about a dog trapped under a chain link fence, Friday.

The owner stuck by the animal’s side near Northwest Second Avenue and Northwest 54th Street, keeping it calm.

After 10 minutes and careful cutting, firefighters managed to free the dog.

The dog suffered a couple of small puncture wounds but was more than happy to be running around again.

