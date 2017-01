MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Fire Rescue responded to a truck engulfed in flames near a home in Miami, Friday afternoon.

Firefighters were concerned about the fire spreading to a nearby home. They managed to put it out by 6 p.m., avoiding any spread to the home.

The truck was destroyed.

