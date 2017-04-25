Firefighters put out house fire in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue released video of a house that caught on fire in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The home could be seen up in smoke in the area of Southwest 113th Lane, near 147th Court, Tuesday afternoon.

The flames started on fence and traveled to the roof.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire.

The homeowner and his dog were able to get out safely. It is unclear at this point what sparked the fire.

