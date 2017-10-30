Firefighters offer safety tips ahead of Halloween

(WSVN) - As Halloween rapidly approaches, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is offering tips to help you remain safe during the holiday.

MDFR officials warn drivers to be cautious for children and groups of trick-or-treaters as they roam the streets. On the flip side, adults taking children trick-or-treating should avoid dark or dimly lit areas. They also recommend wearing items like reflective tape or using glow sticks to help increase their visibility.

Groups should also make sure to stay on the sidewalks or walk on the side of the street facing oncoming traffic.

Children should never go trick-or-treating without adult supervision, and groups should avoid homes that are unlit. An effective idea is for adults to plan out a route and timetable to make the experience more efficient and safe.

Costumes with masks and sharp objects should be avoided. The masks can restrict sight and breathing while sharp objects pose the potential for injury. Make-up and props that are soft and pliable serve as safer alternatives.

Fire Rescue officials also remind parents not to allow children to eat candy until it has thoroughly been inspected by an adult. Throw away anything that looks suspicious in any way — anything that’s spoiled or anything that is not in a sealed wrapper.

Adults should also remember to avoid drinking and driving. Carpooling with a designated driver, calling a taxi or utilizing ride-sharing services like Uber or Lyft are a great way to get around safely.

