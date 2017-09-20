Firefighters mistake mannequins for victims during house fire

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade firefighters responded to a call about a house fire in North Miami, Wednesday, but arrived to find an odd sight.

At first glance, it looked like there were multiple victims laying on the front lawn of the duplex on Northeast 130th Street and 9th Avenue.

“We thought it was a victim at first,” said Lieutenant Lima. “We pulled it, we saw that it was just a mannequin, and later found out that the house was full of them.”

The damaged mannequins were being pulled out from the duplex as crews arrived.

Wanda Figueroa, who lives in the house, had come to check on things after being away. Hurricane Irma had knocked out power to her home.

“We left when the hurricane turned the power off,” said Figueroa. “So we left, and now we’re just coming back, coming in and out just to check the house.”

She uses the mannequins at her business, and she was storing them at her house while she dealt with other Hurricane Irma related problems at her store.

“We have our stores, so we have to put everything out of the store, so we leave the mannequins here until we fix everything else in the store,” she said

Luckily, the mannequins were the only ones inside when the fire started.

“That’s the good thing, we’re alive,” said Figueroa, “so that’s the most important thing.”

Firefighters believe this could have been an electrical fire from the kitchen, even though the residents are without power.

