Firefighters extinguish blaze at Doral business

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A stove caught fire inside a South Florida business in Doral.

Smoke could be seen pouring from the roof of the warehouse, located near 60th Street and 97th Avenue, Wednesday morning.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and worked to battle the blaze.

According to fire officials, the stove in the kitchen caught fire.

No one was hurt.

