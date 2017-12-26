Firefighters battle Miami Gardens house fire

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire investigators are working to figure out what caused a Miami Gardens home to go up in flames overnight.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a home located at 2850 N.W. 156th St., at around 2 a.m., Tuesday.

The homeowner, Cassandra Simmons, was not in the home when the fire broke out. She said the house has no electricity since she has been staying in a hotel after being displaced by hurricane Irma.

Simmons said she was woken up by a call from her sister, who is also her neighbor. “The neighbors behind me were shooting off fireworks earlier or whatever and my sister said she heard something go ‘Boom,’ over to my house,” said Simmons. “And what I’m thinking is that one of the fireworks must’ve went into my utility room and was smoldering there until it just caught on fire.”

According to officials, the house suffered extensive damage.

“i can not believe tha his happened on Christmas day, but i am going to trust God,” sad Simmons.

An investigation is underway.

