Firefighter responding to call during Hurricane Irma loses home in fire

LARGO, Fla. (WSVN) – A firefighter responding to a call during Hurricane Irma returned to his home, only to find it burned down on Sunday night.

According to Fox 13, Largo firefighter Mike Jones’ neighbors said smoke was coming from the home at around 10 p.m. Unfortunately, Largo Fire Rescue could not respond to the home until 3 a.m. because service was suspended during the storm.

The fire completely destroyed the home, leaving Jones, his wife and three children displaced.

In order to help the Jones family get back on their feet, neighbors and fellow firefighters created a GoFundMe, which can be found here.

