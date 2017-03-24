Firefighter hurt after getting into fight at Ultra Music Festival

MIAMI (WSVN) - A firefighter has been injured after getting into a fight with a “violent person” at Ultra, Friday night, officials said.

According to officials, the firefighter was evaluated but not transported to the hospital.

Police said the firefighter is in good condition.

Officials said subject involved in the fight was transported.

