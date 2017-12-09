MIAMI (WSVN) - Officials are investigating a fire that broke out inside an apartment building in Miami, Saturday afternoon.

Miami Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the blaze at the three-story structure along the 1200 block of Northwest First Place, after flames could be seen coming out of unit 27.

Crews put out the flames within 10 minutes. A photograph taken by officials shows a firefighter hosing down the unit.

There was no one inside at the time. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The American Red Cross is assisting families from four units who have been displaced.

