Fire sparks in bedroom of Margate home, no injuries

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are investigating a fire that broke out in the bedroom of a home in Margate, Saturday.

Coconut Creek Fire Department responded to the blaze in a neighborhood near Southgate Boulevard and Rock Island Road.

Crews were greeted with heavy smoke at the front door and flames blowing out of the north side bedroom window.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames quickly and stop them from spreading to the rest of the house. However, the home suffered extensive smoke damage.

All residents inside the home were able to get out safely before rescue crews arrived.

Officials said they have contacted the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

