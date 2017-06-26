Fire rescue put out Davie construction shed blaze

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A construction shed caught on fire at a Davie strip mall.

7Skyforce HD was over the scene of the construction shed, located on the roof of the strip mall in Davie, as it burned, Monday.

Davie Fire Rescue responded to the scene near Griffin Road and University Drive.

They tweeted pictures of the smoke and flames. They managed to put the fire out quickly.

No one was hurt.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.