Pompano Beach Fire Rescue host fundraiser for 3 boys injured by fireworks

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Pompano Beach Fire Rescue crew came together to raise funds for three boys who were left permanently injured after playing with fireworks.

Dozens gathered at the Guluppi’s Restaurant in Pompano Beach, Saturday, for a special cause.

Just days after the Fourth of July, 8-year-old Marvin Lane, his 9-year-old brother Robert and their 11-year-old friend Jeremy Johnson suffered life changing injuries after playing with fireworks.

The boys were playing at a park in Pompano Beach when Marvin picked up a firework lying on the ground and lit it on fire.

The firework exploded in the boys’ hands and face.

Marvin lost his hand, Robert had burns to his chest and face, and Jeremy also burned his face and lost two fingers.

Almost three months later, the boys feel lucky to be alive.

The PBFR Benevolent Association organized a fundraiser to help assist with the boys’ medical costs.

“They’re coming out to help us,” said Robert.

“It was a really rough call that we ran. It hit us in the hearts. All the crew wanted to do something nice, and we started asking the community for help. The benevolent helped us, and we put this whole thing together,” said Emslie.

A bounce house, food, a silent auction and plenty of other fun activities were at the event.

The family was just grateful strangers were willing to come out and help them.

“I think it’s a blessing — a gift from God. So many people got hearts, and I think it’s great,” said family member Dedra Stewart.

