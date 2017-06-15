Fire rescue: 6 transported to hospitals after SWMD crash

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several people had to be transported to hospitals, Thursday, after a crash in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, officials are on the scene of the crash, near Southwest 138th Avenue and 152nd Street.

Fire rescue officials said they had to transport six people to nearby hospitals.

The conditions of those involved in the crash have yet to be announced.

