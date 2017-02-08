Fire rescue: 2 seriously injured in 79th Street Causeway collision

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two people driving along the 79th Street Causeway bridge were seriously injured, Wednesday morning.

According to Miami Fire Rescue, a man and woman inside of a red truck were involved in a serious collision. The truck suffered severe front-end damage, and the passenger’s side door was seen on the ground.

Fire rescue transported both to Ryder Trauma Center with serious injuries.

The westbound lanes of 79th Street across the bridge have been shutdown as crews work on clearing the scene. However, Miami Fire Rescue said traffic will be back to normal soon.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.