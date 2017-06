MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire Rescue crews are battling a large fire at a marina in Marathon, Monday morning.

According to officials, the blaze started around 2:30 a.m.

Fire burning this a.m. at marina 47.5mm in Marathon. Highway closed at this time. pic.twitter.com/Bb6vU0h3Ru — Florida Keys Sheriff (@mcsonews) June 5, 2017

As a result, Overseas highway has been shutdown in both directions at Mile Marker 47.

At this point it is unknown what started the fire. An investigation is underway.

