Fire forces pastor, family out of South Florida home

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida pastor and her family were forced to evacuate their home after an overnight fire.

According to police. the overnight fire destroyed the home along Northwest 32nd Court and 45th Terrace, in Lauderdale Lakes. “When I woke up, a family member woke up,” said family friend Odean Spence. “They said they heard someone screaming on the outside, so as soon I look out, the owner of the house was screaming for help.”

Officials said the 96-year-old pastor was not hurt.

The investigation into what caused the fire continues.

