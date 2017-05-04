Fire engulfs RV in Fort Lauderdale neighborhood

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire engulfed a mobile home, Thursday morning, in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the fire in the Riverland neighborhood, just after 10:30 a.m., near Riverland Road and Southwest 16th Court.

The RV was reportedly fully engulfed in flames, but officials have yet to confirm if anyone was inside.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.