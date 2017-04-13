‘We have nowhere to live’: Fire destroys NWMD home, kills dog

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A house was engulfed by fire, Thursday morning, destroying everything inside and killing a family’s dog.

7SkyForce was over the flames just after 6 a.m. that were engulfing the home, located at 9395 N.W. 8th Ave. Miami Fire Rescue crews were already on the scene as of 5:56 a.m.

The fire has since been controlled by firefighters.

A family was reportedly inside, but it remains unclear whether any injuries occurred. The family said their dog did, however, died in the fire. “I got my family out, that’s about it,” said fire victim Nancy Cahrier as she sobbed. “Nothing else.”

The cause of the fire remains unknown and, when asked, the family said they were awoken by the flames. “I don’t know,” said Cahrier. “We were sleeping. We smelled something funny.”

“Now, we lost everything,” said a man next to Cahrier. “We have nowhere to live.”

The scene remains active as the clean-up process and investigation begins.

