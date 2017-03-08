Fire engulfs Fort Lauderdale mobile home

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have extinguished a mobile home fire in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the scene at 112 N.W. 67th St., Wednesday morning, where the fire engulfed a mobile home. Officials said an adult and three children were inside.

All four were able to escape the mobile home before firefighters began their work.

Officials have not confirmed what caused the fire, as an investigation begins.

