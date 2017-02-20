Fire chars Miami pizzeria’s patio

MIAMI (WSVN) - A fire destroyed an outdoor patio behind a Miami pizzeria, Monday afternoon, before firefighters could put it out.

Video from firefighter’s helmets captured the flames and black smoke at the pizzeria near Northeast Sixth Avenue and 78th Street.

Within about 15 minutes, firefighters managed to hose down the flame, but not before it charred the patio, which is now closed to the public.

Miami Fire Rescue officials are now investigating what caused the fire.

The store was closed at the time. No one was injured.

