Fire burns down popular nativity scene in Stuart

STUART, Fla. (WSVN) – A fire ripped through the home of a Stuart couple as they were inside on New Year’s Day, also ruining a popular nativity scene out on the yard. Thankfully, neighbors helped them escape.

Neighbors rushed to Joann Wilson’s rescue as they helped her and her husband escape before the fire spread to their mobile home. “Somebody was knocking on the door saying, ‘There’s fire, there’s fire get out!'” said Wilson.

“It burnt the trees,” said Wilson. “Fire was in the wall of the mobile home and they had to strip the siding off to get to the wood, and you can see where it is all charred in there.”

The fire was so intense, it melted the rims off a parked car across the street, as well as a popular nativity scene in Stuart.

Wilson and her husband stood outside their home and watched as firefighters battled the blaze.

Now, all that’s left of the popular nativity scene is a charred manger frame, burned barrels and debris that was scattered across the property.

As for Wilson’s mobile home, there’s extensive smoke and structural damage. Her bedroom is missing a part of the wall.

Sunday morning, the Wilson’s received some much-needed help from the American Red Cross, plus, a visit from one of the neighbors who helped save their lives.

“One of them came back this morning just to make sure we were OK and I thanked them again,” said Wilson.

Despite losing their home on the first day of the year, Wilson is feeling optimistic about the future. “We can only go upward for 2017,” she said.

Fire officials are still trying to figure out the cause of the fire.

