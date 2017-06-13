Fire breaks out in Hallandale Beach high rise

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire has broken out in a residential high rise, inside of an elevator shaft.

According to Hallandale Beach Fire Rescue, the fire began on the eighth floor of the high rise, Tuesday morning, near 3180 S. Ocean Drive. The fire began in the service area of the building, inside an elevator shaft.

Officials have not confirmed whether injuries have been sustained by the residents.

Northbound traffic on A1A has been shut down and redirected as fire rescue crews work on the fire.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.