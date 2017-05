PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire broke out at a strip mall in Pembroke Pines.

According to witnesses, the fire started at a restaurant next to an animal hospital.

The fire occurred along Pines Boulevard and Northwest 184th Street, Friday morning.

Employees were evacuated with the animals as a precaution.

No one was hurt.

