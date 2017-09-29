PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Students and faculty at a South Florida school are safe after, officials said, a small fire broke out in a bathroom, Friday.

Officials said the blaze sparked inside the boys’ bathroom at Renaissance Charter School in Pembroke Pines.

A student smelled smoke and notified a teacher.

The flames were quickly extinguished. No one was hurt.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.