Fire breaks out near Pembroke Pines animal hospital

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire broke out near an animal hospital, Friday morning, in Pembroke Pines.

SkyForce was over the scene just before 7:30 a.m., at Southwest 184th Avenue, where fire rescue crews were seen ventilating the animal hospital. According to a witness, the fire broke out at a restaurant next to the animal hospital in the strip mall plaza.

Due to the fire, the employees at the hospital evacuated with the animals.

Officials have yet to confirm if any of the staff or animals were injured due to the fire.

