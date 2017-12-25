NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire at a Chinese restaurant spread throughout a shopping plaza in North Miami this weekend, burning several businesses to the ground.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the blaze on Northeast 125th Street and Sixth Court.

Maggie Feria, the owner of Tommy’s Shoe Services, said she lost everything and is being forced to start over. “It’s a family business, and I took it over when my husband passed away in 2000,” she said. “It’s actually my livelihood. It’s my bread and butter.”

No one was injured in the fire.

Investigators believe that the blaze started as a grease fire.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.