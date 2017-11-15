Final vote to take place on new names for Confederate Hollywood streets

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A street fight in Hollywood is coming to a close, Wednesday.

After a years-long battle, city commissioners are set to vote on the new names to replace three streets named after Confederate generals and a member of the Ku Klux Klan.

The days are numbered for Lee, Hood and Forrest Streets, named after Confederate Generals Robert E. Lee, John Bell Hood and Nathan Bedford Forrest, the first grand wizard of the Ku Klux Klan.

The new names on the table are Liberty, Hope and Freedom streets.

Although the vote to strip the streets passed, it was not without controversy.

“Robert E. Lee … was a great man,” said one protester at the commission meeting.

“My great-great-grandfather was a confederate soldier, and I’m proud of that. How can you erase history?” said one woman.

However, many were in favor of the changes.

“They were out to destroy the government of the United States. Why should they be heroes?” said one man.

“There should be no symbols of them in Hollywood, Florida, or in general. They should come down,” a woman said.

The vote is set to take place at 2 p.m.

