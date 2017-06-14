Fiery crash briefly closes 7 Mile Bridge

MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - A fiery multi-vehicle crash temporarily closed down the Seven Mile Bridge near Marathon, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

MCSO, Monroe County Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol were dispatched to the scene of the crash that resulted in a car fire at around 6:15 p.m., Wednesday.

Vehicle fire on 7 mile bridge may cause extensive slow downs in the area. Please be patient. Thanks to FHP for photos. pic.twitter.com/O8P42VPkNN — Florida Keys Sheriff (@mcsonews) June 14, 2017

Authorities redirected traffic while the bridge was inspected for damage.

No injuries were reported, and the bridge was later reopened.

Roadway open on the 7 Mile Bridge. — Florida Keys Sheriff (@mcsonews) June 14, 2017

