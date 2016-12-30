US 1 near Sugarloaf Key reopened after fatal crash

NEAR SUGARLOAF KEY, Fla. (WSVN) — U.S. 1 was shutdown at Mile Marker 16, in the area of Sugarloaf Key, due to a fatal head-on collision.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash killed one person and left several people injured. Officials said the crash occurred at around 11 a.m., Friday.

7News traffic cameras captured the traffic back up due to the collision. The road was closed as officials conducted their investigation, but it was reopened by 1 p.m.

Officials said the collision involved at least three vehicles.

