FHP trooper struck on job reunites with first responders who saved him

CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Highway Patrol trooper Carlos Rosario was reunited, Tuesday, with the brave first responders who helped save his life.

“He had a lot of broken bones and a lot of exposed tissue,” said Enrique Gonzalez of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. “His face was pretty bad, but he was responding to my commands.”

Rosario nearly lost his life back in March, when he was struck on the side of the Dolphin Expressway.

According to police, the driver who struck him was Hugo Olivares. Police said Olivares was texting while driving.

Olivares stayed on the scene and was later arrested.

However, Rosario is truly grateful to those that responded to the scene.

“Thank God that we got good first responders, trained the correct way here in the State of Florida,” Rosario said. “We’re all brothers. When I say that word, that means a lot of weight, so I’ll protect them the same way they saved me.”

The first responders were also grateful to check in with one of the many people they help everyday.

“We’re kind of trapped in the helicopter, where we’re just at the base or going on missions,” said Michael Kidd of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. “We can’t double park the helicopter and go visit people, so we really don’t get these opportunities.”

Rosario is now recovering from his injuries.

“I’m very thankful to you guys for what you did for my husband,” said Rosario’s wife.

“I don’t know if your kids know what you guys do — if you have kids,” Rosario said. “You guys are a blessing to me, and I don’t know how many more people like me you’ve saved before.”

Rosario said he is determined to get back to work within the next year.

