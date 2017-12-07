FHP trooper strikes Miami Beach officer on Turnpike

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida Highway Patrol trooper said they struck another officer in West Miami-Dade.

According to FHP, one of their troopers hit a Miami Beach motorcycle officer going southbound on Florida’s Turnpike at Southwest Eighth Street, Wednesday night.

The trooper was responding to a call at the time at around 7:45 p.m.

The injured Miami Beach officer was taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

