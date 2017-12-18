FHP trooper recovering at home ahead of holidays

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - An injured Florida Highway Patrol trooper is recovering at home after he encountered danger on duty.

FHP trooper Daniel Cruz told 7News that he wanted to be at home for his 4-month-old’s first Christmas.

The 29-year-old was discharged from the hospital on Saturday. “I’m thankful to God that I’m actually able to spend Christmas with my son and New Year’s,” Cruz said.

Cruz has torn ligaments in his leg and gets around with a walker. “So basically, right now, all I can get to is from the couch to the bathroom,” he said.

His road to recovery is not an easy one.

On Dec. 10, Cruz was investigating a traffic crash on the southbound exit of the Palmetto Expressway.

According to officials, 26-year-old John Bencosme was driving under the influence when he crashed into the cars, which struck Cruz.

“I’m positive, and I try to stay as 100 percent positive as I can,” Cruz said. “But at the end of the day, I’m here suffering. I’m alive, yeah, you know, it’s great. I’m here with my family, but I can’t walk.”

7News spoke with Cruz from his hospital bed. He said the support and encouragement he has gotten from his wife, fellow troopers and the community has been overwhelming.

“I couldn’t help but be emotional about it,” he said. “I’m basically Joe Schmo, you know, on the road. Who am I? So for people to come together and help me, it’s amazing.”

He said the reality of his recovery journey hit him when he returned home. “This, unfortunately, is gonna be my life for at least a few months,” Cruz said. “I mean, I’ll be out of work for a year. God willing, no more than that.”

Although he’ll be out of work for a while, Cruz said he is focused on his baby’s first Christmas. “I’m thankful to God that I’m actually able to share that moment with him,” he said.

Cruz is expected to be out of work for about a year, and worker’s compensation pays only a portion of his salary. If you’d like to help Cruz, you can donate on his GoFundMe page.

