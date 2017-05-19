FHP trooper hit on SR 836 released from hospital

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Florida Highway Patrol trooper who was struck on a highway more than two months ago was finally released from the hospital, Friday, as his road to recovery continues at home.

Forty-year-old FHP trooper Carlos Rosario was released from Ryder Trauma Center after undergoing multiple surgeries. Doctors said they believe he will make a full recovery and be able to walk again.

Rosario was standing on the side of the Dolphin Expressway, March 17, when a driver lost control, hit his cruiser, which then hit him. Police said they believe the driver was texting and driving.

Police later identified that driver as 26-year-old Hugo Olivares. He has been charged with reckless driving.

Olivares bonded out in March.

However, Rosario said in a news conference, Friday, that he is grateful to be alive. “It’s a day my family and I will never forget,” he said. “I am alive today through the grace of God and the heroic actions of my coworkers, fire rescue and Jackson Ryder Trauma Center.”

FHP trooper Joe Sanchez also added words of support for Rosario. “We all know that it’s a long road for his rehabilitation, but trooper Rosario is a true trooper,” said Sanchez. “See that shirt he’s got on? He’s a super trooper. We all know the dangers of our profession.”

