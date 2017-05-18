FHP trooper hit along 836 highway to be released from hospital

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida Highway Patrol trooper will be released from the hospital as he continues his recovery.

FHP trooper Carlos Rosario is expected to be released from Ryder Trauma Center, Friday.

He has undergone multiple surgeries and has been recovering in the hospital for months.

The 37-year-old was standing on the side of the 836 Expressway in March when a driver lost control, hit his cruiser, which then hit him.

Police identified that driver as 26-year-old Hugo Olivares.

He faces charges of reckless driving.

