MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida trooper who was struck by a car while standing along the 836 Expressway, last month, is on the road to recovery.

Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Carlos Rosario could be seen in a wheelchair and neck brace, but he’s in high spirits and gave a thumbs up to 7News cameras.

The 12-year veteran is showing signs of progress after he was seriously injured back on March 17.

He was in the process of pulling someone over for speeding on the Dolphin Expressway when he was struck. He was standing on the side of the road.

Fellow troopers visited Rosario at Jackson Memorial Hospital, Friday.

They said their colleague is still in some pain, but in good spirits. There is no word yet as to when he may be released.

