FHP trooper arrested for allegedly helping friend cover up hit-and-run

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A former Florida Highway Patrol Trooper was arrested, Tuesday, for allegedly helping his dentist friend cover up a hit-and-run that occurred back in 2015.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, former FHP trooper 35-year-old David Casillas, automobile body shop owner Ariel Perera and 51-year-old Miami Beach dentist Jesus Enrique Del Valle have all been charged with a variety of crimes originating from a June 30, 2015 accident on Miami Beach.

According to the arrest warrant, the case began when Del Valle allegedly struck and seriously injured a landscape employee with his Range Rover and then allegedly fled the scene.

Allegedly, Del Valle brought the damaged Range Rover to an auto repair shop owned by his girlfriend’s cousin, Perera, for repair work.

In order to obtain insurance payment for the work, Del Valle allegedly contacted his friend, Casillas.

Casillas allegedly then provided a false accident report which then facilitated the insurance payment for the repair work.

The alleged manufactured report indicated a collision with a palm tree, far from Miami Beach, and dated this “accident” seven days after the June 30 incident.

In submitting insurance invoices for payment, Perera allegedly also charged for parts replacements that were never replaced.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Perera.

