FHP searching for hit-and-run driver that struck teen on bicycle in central Florida

HOLIDAY, Fla. (WSVN) — Police in central Florida are on the hunt for a dangerous hit-and-run driver who plowed into a teenager riding a bike.

Fox 13 reports that the 14-year-old boy was struck in a residential neighborhood in Holiday by a swerving, speeding Ford Expedition on Monday. The Florida Highway Patrol said the driver sped through a stop sign and turned left, losing control of the SUV.

A home surveillance camera captured the vehicle swerving into a yard, first hitting a mailbox and a parked car, then striking the boy on his bicycle. The driver never stopped the car and sped away from the scene.

Neighbors told Fox 13 that the teen was taken to the hospital, but was not seriously injured in the crash.

FHP is searching for the vehicle, described as a gold Ford Expedition with Florida tag GYCT99. Troopers said the driver was a white male with light brown or blonde hair, and appeared to be 20 to 30 years old.

Anyone with information is urged to contact FHP by dialing *FHP (*347) or 813-631-4020.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.