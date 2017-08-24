FHP: Lanes re-opened on Florida Turnpike after multi-car crash

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - All lanes are now open on the Florida Turnpike southbound after four lanes were shut down following a multi-car crash in Plantation, according Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said a tractor trailer may have had a blow out causing it to hit two cars before it overturned.

Tpk update. Subject extricated, level 1 Trauma to Broward Health. Southbound traffic passing on shoulder only. Avoid Turnpike. — Plantation Fire (@PlantationFire) August 24, 2017

The driver of the tractor trailer was airlifted to Broward Health Medical Center.

No other injuries were reported.

