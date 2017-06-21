Fertilizer vehicle catches fire on Weston golf course

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue responded after a vehicle caught on fire at a Weston golf course, Wednesday.

Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue shared photos of a part of a golf course up in flames, near Country Club Way and Weston Hills Boulevard.

Officials said a worker was on the vehicle that sprays fertilizer, when it suddenly caught fire.

The worker managed to jump off unharmed.

