FEMA looking to fill positions paying up to $63 per hour

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency is looking to immediately hire workers in South Florida.

FEMA says the jobs will assist in the state’s recovery from Hurricane Irma.

Although the positions are temporary, they range in pay from $16 per hour to $63 per hour.

To view the available jobs, go to EmployFlorida.com. From there, click on “Find a Job”, then go to the third tab that says “Job Search by Employer.” Select the area as Miami-Dade County, then search keyword “Federal Emergency Management.”

