(WSVN) - FEMA delivered more than 80 travel trailers to Monroe County, Wednesday.

Eligible residents, who lost their homes to Hurricane Irma will receive the mobile homes with electric and water functions.

The trailers could be placed on approved private property sites or relocated to six larger FEMA-approved sites that can hold multiple trailers.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.