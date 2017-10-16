FEMA hiring for disaster recovery efforts in Florida

(WSVN) - FEMA may be able to help Floridians with disaster recovery in more ways than one.

The Federal Emergency Management Administration says it is hiring both full-time and temporary positions.

Available jobs include customer service, logistics and IT, as well as translators and interpreters. Those who speak Spanish or Creole are encouraged to apply.

For more information, visit careers.fema.gov/hurricane-workforce.

