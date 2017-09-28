FEMA delivers travel trailers to residents displaced by Irma

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency has rolled out several travel trailers for South Florida residents left without a place to stay after Hurricane Irma.

FEMA delivered travel trailers, Thursday, to those eligible for assistance.

The trailers were taken to Naval Air Station Key West and hooked up to power and water.

So far, 84 survivors whose homes are too damaged to live in have been approved for these trailers by FEMA.

