Feeding South Florida, AvMed create program to feed South Florida families

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A charitable organization has offered a new way to feed South Florida families.

Feeding South Florida teamed up with AvMed to launch the “Choice Pantry Program.”

This program is based out of Pembroke Park and provides food, vegetables, fresh fruits and dairy products. They also provide toiletries and government benefit assistance at no cost to families in need.

“A pantry like this, open five days a week, really makes food accessible to our families, their children, seniors in the community,” said Feeding South Florida CEO Paco Valez.

“Without Feeding South Florida, and all the other food banks, I wouldn’t be able to keep food on the table for these two little ones right here,” said Choice Pantry Program member Crystal Reeters.

WSVN is a proud supporter and sponsor of Feeding South Florida, partnering with the organization to help collect, package and distribute aid to those impacted by Hurricane Irma.

