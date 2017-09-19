Feeding South Florida aids senior citizen residents post-Irma

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida organization continues to feed a need after Hurricane Irma.

Feeding South Florida, along with other local groups, are helping out senior citizens at an apartment complex in Miami.

They dropped off boxes of food, cases of water and other essentials to help residents get back on their feet.

This was made possible by those who donated money and volunteered for the cause.

“People who give blocks of time and are willing to put themselves to work and help, they will make a difference and help this community rebuild itself so soon we will be able to say, ‘What hurricane?'” said Diana Aviv, CEO of Feeding America.

If you’d like to help, go to https://feedingsouthflorida.org/

