DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A FedEx truck rolled over in a collision near an intersection in Doral, Thursday.

The FedEx truck was seen on its side after a head-on crash at Northwest 21st Street and 102nd Avenue in Doral.

No injuries have been reported.

Officials have begun diverting traffic while crews work to investigate the scene.

