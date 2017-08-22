MIAMI (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Transportation announced lane diving has decreased on Interstate 95, along with the number of crashes, since the beginning of the year.

Officials said the decline comes thanks to the installation of sturdier express lane markers in December.

According to the results of a study the department conducted, lane diving decreased by 87 percent and driver crashes decreased by 31 percent, between January and June. Officials also said marker replacement is down 92 percent.

Five new emergency stopping sites in the express lanes are scheduled to be completed by next spring.

